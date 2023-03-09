Japan Household Spending Climbs 2.7% In January

The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 301,646 yen.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 2.1 percent contraction in December.

On a yearly basis, household spending slipped 0.3 percent - missing forecasts for a drop of 0.1 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 495,706 yen, down 1.7 percent on previous year.

