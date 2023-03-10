India's Industrial Production Growth Improves To 5.2%

India's industrial output expanded for the third straight month in January and at a faster-than-expected pace, underpinned by broad-based growth across all sectors, data from the statistics ministry revealed Friday.

Industrial production advanced 5.20 percent year-on-year in January, after a revised 4.68 percent rise in December. This was slightly above the 5.0 percent increase expected by economists.

Production of electricity posted a double digit growth of 12.7 percent. Mining output grew 8.8 percent and manufacturing gained 3.7 percent.

During April to January, industrial production grew 5.4 percent from the same period last year.

