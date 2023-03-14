World Market Trends

Market sentiment remained impacted by the crisis in the banking sector in the U.S, albeit on a lesser scale. The CPI readings from the U.S. are due on Tuesday, amidst speculation whether the banking sector shocks would halt or soften the Fed's rate hiking spree.

Asian stocks finished with deep cuts. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Wall Street Futures are also trading in positive territory.

Dollar and the Dollar Index recovered mildly. Bond rally recorded a pause. Crude oil prices plunged further as the crisis in the banking sector rattled sentiment. Gold prices retreated amidst the Dollar's strength ahead of inflation readings from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,900.50, up 0.26%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,868.70, up 0.34%

Germany's DAX at 15,045.45, up 0.57%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,529.40, down 0.25%

France's CAC 40 at 7,029.38, up 0.26%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,112.25, up 0.38%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,222.04, down 2.19%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,008.90, down 1.41%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,245.31, down 0.72%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,247.96, down 2.27%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0700, down 0.27%

GBP/USD at 1.2147, down 0.28%

USD/JPY at 134.18, up 0.75%

AUD/USD at 0.6648, down 0.23%

USD/CAD at 1.3740, up 0.11%

Dollar Index at 103.92, up 0.31%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.598%, up 2.36%

Germany at 2.3035%, up 0.94%

France at 2.848%, up 0.81%

U.K. at 3.4875%, up 3.46%

Japan at 0.249%, down 9.96%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $79.16, down 1.99%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $73.08, down 2.30%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,907.40, down 0.47%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $24,262.81, up 9.66%

Ethereum at $1,668.79, up 5.41%

BNB at $304.41, up 1.61%

XRP at $0.3674, up 1.24%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3409, up 1.71%

