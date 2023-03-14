Drake Announces 2023 North American Tour With 21 Savage

Drake has announced the schedule for his upcoming 29-date North American Trek, titled "It's All A Blur Tour," featuring 21 Savage.

The tour, presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite, and produced by Live Nation, will have stops in cities including Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more.

Drake kicks off his tour with a show at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on June 16th. The final concert of the tour is scheduled to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 5th.

21 Savage, who recently teamed up with Drake on the collaborative album Her Loss, will be supporting Drake throughout the tour.

The tour marks Drake's return to touring since headlining "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour" in 2018.

Drake It's All A Blur 2023 Tour Dates:

June 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

June 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

June 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

June 28 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

July 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

July 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 28 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sept 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sept 5 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

