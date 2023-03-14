Drake Announces 2023 North American Tour With 21 Savage

Drake has announced the schedule for his upcoming 29-date North American Trek, titled "It's All A Blur Tour," featuring 21 Savage.
The tour, presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite, and produced by Live Nation, will have stops in cities including Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more.
Drake kicks off his tour with a show at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on June 16th. The final concert of the tour is scheduled to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 5th.
21 Savage, who recently teamed up with Drake on the collaborative album Her Loss, will be supporting Drake throughout the tour.
The tour marks Drake's return to touring since headlining "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour" in 2018.
Drake It's All A Blur 2023 Tour Dates:
June 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
June 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
June 21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
June 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
June 28 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
July 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
July 2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
July 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
July 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
July 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
July 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 28 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
July 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Aug 12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug 13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Aug 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sept 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sept 5 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
(Photo: Republic Records)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News