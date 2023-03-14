South Korea Import Prices Fall In February

South Korea's import prices and export prices dropped in February, data from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

Import prices fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.9 percent increase in January. The latest decline was the first since a 0.3 percent fall in February 2021.

On a monthly basis, import prices grew 2.1 percent in January, reversing a 2.1 percent decline in the previous month.

Export prices decreased 2.7 percent annually in February, after a 1.2 percent drop in the previous month. Prices fell for a second month in a row.

On monthly basis, the export prices rose 0.7 percent in January and marked the first increase in four months.

