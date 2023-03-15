World Market Trends

World market sentiment in general and the financial sector in particular, continued to be impacted by the developments in the banking sector in the U.S. over the past week. Inflation readings from the U.S. that showed expected levels helped alleviate rate hike fears. Markets now await the Producer Price Inflation readings from the U.S. later in the day.

Asian stocks finished with gains, tracking gains in Wall Street on Tuesday. European benchmarks are trading with deep losses as banking stocks continue to remain under pressure. Wall Street Futures are also trading in negative territory.



Dollar and the Dollar Index recovered mildly. Bond yields mostly softened. Crude oil prices recovered on hopes of a demand boost from China. Gold prices retreated amidst uncertainty over the future course of monetary policy in the U.S. Cryptocurrencies continued to rally.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,919.60, down 0.73%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,892.40, down 0.72%

Germany's DAX at 15,041.05, down 1.26%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,531.92, down 1.38%

France's CAC 40 at 7,011.64, down 1.82%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,112.95, down 1.59%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,229.48, up 0.03%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,068.90, up 0.86%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,263.31, up 0.55%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,539.87, up 1.52%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0674, down 0.54%

GBP/USD at 1.2116, down 0.35%

USD/JPY at 134.13, down 0.07%

AUD/USD at 0.6658, down 0.31%

USD/CAD at 1.3709, up 0.18%

Dollar Index at 103.84, up 0.23%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.617%, down 0.53%

Germany at 2.3315%, down 4.99%

France at 2.870%, down 3.74%

U.K. at 3.4865%, up 0.07%

Japan at 0.324%, down 1.37%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $77.95, up 0.65%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $71.77, up 0.62%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,898.85, down 0.63%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $24,822.39, up 2.12%

Ethereum at $1,702.06, up 1.80%

BNB at $311.34, up 2.27%

XRP at $0.3724, up 1.39%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3425, up 0.53%

