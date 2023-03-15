Poland Inflation Surges To 18.4%

Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated notably in February, largely led by higher costs for food, utilities and transportation, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 18.4 percent year-over-year in February, following a revised 16.6 percent stable rise in January. Economists had expected a rate of 18.6 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most by 22.3 percent annually in February. This was closely followed by a 22.1 percent spike in costs of electricity, gas, and other fuels.

Transport charges also logged a double-digit annual growth of 20.0 percent, and those for recreation and culture rose 16.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.2 percent in February versus a 2.5 percent increase in January. That was above the expected increase of 0.8 percent.

