logo
Breaking News
  

Axiom Space Selected To Lead Next Private Astronaut Mission To ISS

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
axiomapace mar15 lt

American space infrastructure developer Axiom Space, Inc. has been selected to lead the next private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

Announcing this, NASA said it has signed a mission order with Axiom Space for the third private astronaut mission to the ISS, targeted to launch no earlier than November from the U.S. space agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"NASA's commercial crew flights to the space station for our government astronauts paved the way for fully private missions to space like Inspiration4 and Polaris as well as private astronaut missions to the orbiting laboratory like the one we are announcing today," said Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) is expected to spend 14 days docked to the space station. A specific launch date is dependent on spacecraft traffic to the space station and in-orbit activity planning and constraints. NASA and Axiom Space mission planners will coordinate in-orbit activities for the private astronauts to conduct in coordination with space station crew members and flight controllers on the ground.

"Axiom Space's selection to lead the next private astronaut mission to the International Space Station enables us to continue expanding access to nations, academia, commercial entities, and emerging industries to research, test, and demonstrate new technologies in microgravity," said Michael Suffredini, CEO and president of Axiom Space. "As NASA's focus shifts back to the Moon and on to Mars, we are committed to transforming low-Earth orbit into a global space marketplace, where access to space moves beyond the partners of the space station to nations, institutions and individuals with new ideas fueling a thriving human economy beyond Earth."

Axiom Space will submit four proposed crew members and two back up crew for the Ax-3 mission to the station's Multilateral Crew Operations Panel for review. NASA is requiring all private astronaut mission providers to select a previously flown NASA astronaut as the spacecraft commander. Following review and approval from NASA and its international partners, the prime crew members for the mission will be named.

The Ax-3 crew members will train for their flight with NASA, international partners, and SpaceX, which Axiom Space has contracted as launch provider for transportation to and from the space station and to familiarize the private astronauts with systems, procedures, and emergency preparedness for the space station and the Dragon spacecraft. Based on current mission planning, team crew training is scheduled to begin this spring.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Apple To Delay Bonuses For Some Employees, Limit Hiring
Apple Inc. will delay bonuses for some corporate divisions and will also limit hiring for more jobs as it expands cost-cutting efforts, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The tech giant will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, as it expects to cut costs amid weak financials.
Tyson Foods To Close 2 US Chicken Plants, Lay Off 1,700 Workers
Tyson Foods Inc. plans to close two poultry plants in the United States and lay off almost 1,700 employees on May 12, reports said. The current scale and inability to economically improve operations is said to have led to the decision to close the facilities. The plants in Van Buren, Arkansas and Glen Allen, Virginia will be closed as part of its cost saving measures.
BMW Q4 Pre-tax Profit Climbs, Ups Dividend; Sees Weak Profit In FY23
German luxury carmaker BMW AG reported Wednesday weak net profit in its fourth quarter, while pre-tax profit grew with higher revenues and deliveries. The company also lifted its dividend. For fiscal 2023, Group profit before tax is projected to decrease significantly mainly on the absence of a prior year gain. In its core business, the company expects profitable growth in 2023.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap