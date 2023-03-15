New Zealand GDP Sinks 0.6% In Q4

New Zealand's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 2.0 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP climbed 2.2 percent - again shy of expectations for again of 3.3 percent following the 6.4 percent increase in the third quarter.

GDP rose 2.4 percent over the year ended December 2022.

