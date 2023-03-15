Australia Jobless Rate Falls To 3.5% In February

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was beneath expectations for 3.6 percent and was down from 3.7 percent in January.

The Australian added 64,600 jobs last month, topping forecasts for an increase of 48,500 jobs after shedding 11,500 jobs in January.

Full-time employment gained 74,900 jobs after losing 43,300 in the previous month.

The participation rate was 66.6 percent, in line with expectations and up from 66.5 percent a month earlier.

