Japan Industrial Production Falls 5.3%, More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in January, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

Industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in December. In the flash report, the rate of fall was 4.6 percent.

Shipments declined 3.7 percent monthly in January, and the drop in inventories was 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio showed a positive growth of 2.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 3.1 percent in January, which was worse than the 2.4 percent fall in the prior month. The latest figure was revised from a 2.3 percent decline reported initially on February 27.

The capacity utilization edged down 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, after remaining flat in December. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization dropped 0.2 percent.

Economic News

