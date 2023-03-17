Italy Construction Output Growth Strongest In 4 Months

Italy's construction output increased at the fastest pace in four months in January, according to data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production expanded 5.9 percent year-over-year in January, following a 4.8 percent gain in the previous month.

Further, this was the fastest growth since September 2022, when output had risen 7.5 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, construction output rebounded sharply by 9.6 percent annually in January versus a 2.2 percent fall in December.

Month-on-month, construction output advanced 1.4 percent from December, when it grew by 0.4 percent.

Economic News

