China Loan Prime Rate Due On Monday

The People's Bank of China will announce its latest loan prime rate numbers, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The rate is expected to hold steady at 3.65 percent.

Malaysia will provide February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 6.8 percent on year, up from 2.3 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.5 percent, accelerating from 1.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR18.30 billion, up from MYR18.20 billion.

Economic News

