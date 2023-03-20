World Market Trends

Sentiment received a boost over the weekend with UBS, the biggest Swiss lender taking over fellow lender Credit Suisse. Also, The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank had on Sunday announced a coordinated central bank action to improve U.S. Dollar liquidity. However, uncertainty over the Fed's likely action on Wednesday lingers.

Asian stocks finished with deep cuts. European benchmarks too rebounded. Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory.



Dollar and the Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields softened amidst safe haven demand. Crude oil prices plunged as banking sector turmoil renewed recession fears. Gold surged past $2,000 amidst a massive flight to safety. Bitcoin dazzled in crypto rebound.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,872.50, up 0.03%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,920.90, up 0.11%

Germany's DAX at 14,829.02, up 0.41%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,335.94, up 0.01%

France's CAC 40 at 6,954.52, up 0.42%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,082.55, up 0.43%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,945.67, down 1.42%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6.898.50, down 1.38%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,234.91, down 0.48%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,000.71, down 2.65%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0683, up 0.16%

GBP/USD at 1.2198, up 0.18%

USD/JPY at 131.27, down 0.39%

AUD/USD at 0.6680, down 0.22%

USD/CAD at 1.3723, down 0.03%

Dollar Index at 103.64, down 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.358%, down 1.15%

Germany at 2.0330%, down 4.24%

France at 2.613%, down 2.97%

U.K. at 3.2230%, down 1.80%

Japan at 0.231%, down 7.80%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.88, down 2.86%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $65.05, down 2.81%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,989.10, up 0.79%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $28,157.82, up 4.00%

Ethereum at $1,777.76, down 0.03%

BNB at $338.16, up 0.55%

XRP at $0.3818, down 0.97%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3435, up 0.57%

