logo
Quick Facts
  

Coya Therapeutics In Deal With Dr. Reddy's To License Proposed Biosimilar Abatacept For Coya 302

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Monday a worldwide agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited. (RDY).

Under the deal, Coya will in-license the proposed Abatacept biosimilar of Dr. Reddy's for the development of Coya's combination product for neurodegenerative diseases, COYA 302.

It is a dual biologic intended to suppress neuroinflammation via multiple immunomodulatory pathways, for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions.

COYA 302 is comprised of two components - COYA 301 and CTLA4-Ig. Coya will develop COYA 301. Under the deal terms, Coya has been granted an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to Dr. Reddy's proposed biosimilar Abatacept for the development and commercialization of Coya 302 for the treatment of certain neurological diseases. The deal is for sale in multiple territories including North and South America, the EU, United Kingdom, and Japan.

As consideration for the license, Coya will pay a one-time non-refundable upfront fee to Dr. Reddy's. In addition, Coya will owe tiered payments to Dr. Reddy's based upon Coya's achievement of certain developmental milestones.

Coya will also owe royalties to Dr. Reddy's on net sales of Coya 302 within its licensed territory on a tiered basis. The companies said the agreement does not preclude Dr. Reddy's from launching its proposed biosimilar Abatacept globally for approved indications post regulatory approval.

Coya anticipates that it will file an IND for COYA 302 in the second hald of 2023 with the goal of initiating a phase 1b/2 trial in ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) soon thereafter.

The deal also provides for the license of Coya 301, Coya's low dose IL-2 to Dr. Reddy's to permit the commercialization by Dr. Reddy's of Coya 302 in territories not otherwise granted to Coya. Coya will receive royalties on net sales by Dr. Reddy's in their territories based on the same tiered structure as Coya owes Dr. Reddy's.

The agreement also allows Dr. Reddy's and Coya to enter into a mutually satisfactory commercial supply agreement at an appropriate time.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Domino's Offering 50% Off Menu-Priced Pizzas Through March 26
With a view to celebrate college basketball season, Domino's Pizza Inc. is offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 26. The weeklong 50% off online deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels.
FDA Bans 2 Vuse Solo Menthol E-cigarette Products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has denied marketing of two Vuse Solo brand menthol e-cigarette products currently marketed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. The agency said the company must not market or distribute these unauthorized products in the U.S. or they risk FDA enforcement action.
Foot Locker Q4 Profit Down, Warns On FY23; To Close Hong Kong Operations
Foot Locker, Inc. reported Monday sharply lower profit in its fourth quarter with slight drop in net sales, even as comparable sales increased. Further, the specialty athletic retailer announced dividend, and issued fiscal 2023 forecast, well below last year. However, over the long term, the company projects growth. Foot Locker further announced that it is transforming its business model in Asia.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap