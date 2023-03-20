South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In February

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.1 percent on month in February, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - slowing from 0.4 percent in January.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 0.2 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 0.1 percent, utilities fell 0.3 percent and services added 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 4.8 percent, easing from 5.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products climbed 5.5 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 2.9 percent, utilities skyrocketed 29.5 percent and services added 3.4 percent.

Economic News

