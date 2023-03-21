Pfeiffer Vacuum FY22 Profit Climbs, Cuts Dividend; Sees Weak Margin, Flat Sales In FY23

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK,PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 net income increased 39.3 percent to 86.4 million euros from previous year's 62.0 million euros.

Earnings per share were 8.75 euros, up from prior year's 6.28 euros.

The operating result or EBIT increased 28.2 percent to 119.4 million euros from previous year's 93.1 million euros. EBIT margin reached 13 percent, up from previous year's 12.1 percent.

Pfeiffer Vacuum sales grew 18.8 percent to 916.7 million euros from 771.4 million euros a year ago, due to strong demand in all market segments, product groups and regions.

Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies segment increased by 19.8 percent.

For the full year 2022, the order intake was 1.10 billion euros from 964.3 million euros a year earlier. At the end of the reporting period 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of 502.7 million euros, representing an increase of 59.0 percent compared to the previous year.

Further, the company said its Management and Supervisory Boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2023, to pay out a dividend of 0.11 euro per share, sharply lower than 4.08 euros a year ago.

The decision to decrease the proposed dividend was made against the background of increased capital expenditures in fiscal year 2022 as well as 2023 to position Pfeiffer Vacuum for market share gains and long-term sustainable growth.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Pfeiffer Vacuum expects consolidated sales for the fiscal year 2023 to be approximately at the same level as 2022. This is due to a slowdown in demand from semiconductor customers as these are delaying the construction of production facilities.

This effect is expected to be partially offset by a strong backlog at year-end 2023.

The EBIT margin for 2023 is expected to slightly decrease to around 12 percent from the 2022 level of 13.0 percent.

