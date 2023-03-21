Finland Jobless Rate Falls To 6.7%

Finland's unemployment rate decreased for the first time in four months in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.7 percent in February from 7.6 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was also 6.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 186,000 in February from 211,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, declined to a three-month low of 13.2 percent from 16.0 percent.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group was 6.8 percent in February.

Meanwhile, the employment rate rose to 62.6 percent in February from 62.0 percent in the previous month.

