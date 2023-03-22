Singapore Inflation Data Due On Thursday

Singapore will on Thursday release February figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Overall inflation is expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, easing from 6.6 percent in January. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 5.80 percent, up from 5.50 percent in the previous month.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the HKMA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.00 percent.

Hong Kong also will see February figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.30 percent on year, slowing from 2.40 percent a month earlier.

The de facto central bank in Taiwan will announce its quarterly decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its lending rate steady at 1.75 percent.

Taiwan also will see February data for industrial production; in January, production was down 20.5 percent on year.

Finally, the in Indonesia remain closed on Thursday for the Saka New Year and will re-open on Friday.

