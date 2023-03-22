European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer price figures from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for February. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 9.9 percent from 10.1 percent in January. Output price inflation is seen at 12.4 percent versus 13.5 percent in January.

At 4.45 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to address a conference organized by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability in Frankfurt.

At 5.00 am ET, the ECB publishes euro area current account data for January. The current account surplus is forecast to rise to EUR 16.5 billion from EUR 15.9 billion in December.

At 5.30 am ET, UK house price data is due from the Office for National Statistics.

At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to release Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at -15 percent in March versus -16 percent in February.

