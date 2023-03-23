Matchbox Twenty Return With New Single 'Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)'

Matchbox Twenty announced their first new album in 11 years and shared its lead single, "Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)."
The new album, Where The Light Goes, is scheduled for release on May 26 via Atlantic Records.
The album was produced by Gregg Wattenberg with band members Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook.
The pop-rock band that has sold more than 40 million records has also announced a 50+ date spring/summer tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the "Slow Dream Tour" will begin on May 16 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and conclude on August 6 at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
The "Slow Dream Tour" will feature support from Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson for the first half of the tour and chart-topping singer-songwriter/producer Ben Rector on the second half.
In addition to the tour dates currently on sale, Matchbox Twenty announced a pair of new concerts - on May 21 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, California, and on May 27 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Fan club members can buy tickets for these newly added shows beginning March 21 at 10 am local time. General sale will start on March 24 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.
Tour Dates:
May 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 18 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
May 19 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 21 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
May 22 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 25 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
May 27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
May 28 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
May 30 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 2 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
June 3 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 4 - Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
June 8 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
June 9 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 10 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*
June 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 14 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center
June 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 17 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
June 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 20 - St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*
June 23 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 29 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 - Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 3 - Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena
July 5 - Jacksonville, FL @Daily's Place
July 7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground
July 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 14 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 18 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 19 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
July 21 - Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 23 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 1 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug 4 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Aug 5 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug 6 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)
