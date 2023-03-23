Matchbox Twenty Return With New Single 'Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)'

Matchbox Twenty announced their first new album in 11 years and shared its lead single, "Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)."

The new album, Where The Light Goes, is scheduled for release on May 26 via Atlantic Records.

The album was produced by Gregg Wattenberg with band members Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook.

The pop-rock band that has sold more than 40 million records has also announced a 50+ date spring/summer tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Slow Dream Tour" will begin on May 16 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and conclude on August 6 at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The "Slow Dream Tour" will feature support from Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson for the first half of the tour and chart-topping singer-songwriter/producer Ben Rector on the second half.

In addition to the tour dates currently on sale, Matchbox Twenty announced a pair of new concerts - on May 21 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, California, and on May 27 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Fan club members can buy tickets for these newly added shows beginning March 21 at 10 am local time. General sale will start on March 24 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Tour Dates:

May 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 18 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

May 19 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 21 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

May 22 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 25 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

May 27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

May 28 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 30 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 2 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

June 3 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 4 - Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 8 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

June 9 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 10 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*

June 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 14 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center

June 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 17 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

June 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 20 - St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*

June 23 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 29 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 - Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 3 - Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena

July 5 - Jacksonville, FL @Daily's Place

July 7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground

July 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 18 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

July 21 - Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 23 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 1 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 4 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Aug 5 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 6 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

