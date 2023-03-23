Denmark Consumer Confidence Rises To -23.1

Danish consumers' pessimism eased somewhat in March, as the confidence indicator rose further to its highest level in ten months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -23.1 in March from -25.1 in February.

The slight improvement in March was primarily due to significant progress in consumers' assessment of Denmark's past and future economic conditions, the agency said.

The index measuring consumers' views towards the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months improved notably to -0.7 in March from -6.4 in February, and their own financial situation in the future rose from -0.3 to +0.4.

However, consumers continue to assess that the family's financial situation is worse today than a year ago, with the corresponding index falling to -31.2 from -27.0.

Consumers assessed that this time is not favorable for buying large consumer goods, with the respective index standing at -39.6.

Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.

Economic News

