Poland Jobless Rate Steady At 5.5%

Poland's unemployment rate remained stable in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.5 percent in February, in line with expectations.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons rose to 864,800 in February from 857,600 in the previous month. Further, this was the biggest increase since April 2022.

The number of unemployed young persons, which is applied to the below 24 age group, climbed to 109,400 in February from 109,000 in the previous month.

