Mudvayne Announce 2023 U.S. Tour With Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint & Butcher Babies

Mudvayne have announced a 2023 U.S. tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.

This marks the heavy metal band's first headlining tour in more than fourteen years.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour will kick off on July 20 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

After making stops across the U.S. in Syracuse, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more, the tour will wrap up at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Englewood, Colorado, on August 26.

"An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology," said Mudvayne drummer Matt McDonough.

The group made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour co-headlined with Rob Zombie. This 2023 tour, however, marks Mudvayne's first headlining endeavor since 2009.

The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in 8 years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and, Butcher Babies.

Tickets are on sale starting Friday at 10 AM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com

Tour Dates:

Thu Jul 20 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 21 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sun Jul 23 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 25 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Jul 26 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Fri Jul 28 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Jul 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jul 30 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 01 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed Aug 02 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Aug 04 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 05 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 06 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 08 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 09 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center

Sat Aug 12 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 13 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 15 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 16 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 17 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre

Tue Aug 22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 25 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

