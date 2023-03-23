Givaudan AGM Approves All Proposals By Board

Givaudan (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, said that its annual general meeting approved all proposals by the Board of Directors. The AGM was attended by 323 shareholders or proxies, representing 5.36 million shares (58.06% of a total of 9.23 million registered shares).

The AGM approved the 2022 Management Report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statement with 99.77% of votes and discharged the members of the Board of Directors with 99.42% of votes.

The AGM also approved the company's compensation report on a consultative basis.

The company noted that the AGM approved a cash dividend of CHF 67.00 gross per share. This is the twenty-second consecutive dividend increase following the company's listing at the Swiss stock exchange in 2000. The amount will be paid on 29 March 2023.

Further, shareholders approved a series of changes to Givaudan SA's Articles of Incorporation to implement new provisions of the Swiss Code of Obligations that took effect on 1 January 2023.

In addition, shareholders approved the introduction of a capital range authorizing the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum of 10% with the right to withdraw or restrict shareholders' subscription rights in the context of capital increases within the capital range in connection with M&A and capital market activities.

Roberto Guidetti was elected as new member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year ending after completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting. Prof Dr-Ing. Werner Bauer, Lilian Biner and Michael Carlos did not stand for re-election and have therefore retired from the Board of Directors after the Annual General Meeting 2023. The remaining six current members of the Board of Directors were re-elected, each for a term of one year until the next Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Manuel Isler, attorney-at-law, was re-elected as independent shareholder representative until the next Annual General Meeting in 2024 and KPMG AG was elected as new statutory auditors for the financial year 2023.

Finally, the Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

