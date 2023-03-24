European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Mangers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales for February. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes final quarterly national accounts for the fourth quarter and producer prices for February. The initial estimate showed that the logged a steady growth of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

At 4.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results. The composite PMI is seen rising to 51.8 in March from 51.7 in February.

At 4.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite indicator to climb to 51.0 in March from 50.7 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the composite PMI to drop marginally to 51.9 in March from 52.0 in February.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global/CIPS composite PMI is due. The indicator is seen falling to 52.7 in March from 53.1 in February.

