Sweden Producer Price Inflation Eases On Lower Energy Costs

Sweden's producer price inflation eased for the third straight month in February to the lowest level in twenty-one months amid a slowdown energy prices, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 9.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 11.8 percent growth in January. Prices in the domestic market alone grew 7.3 percent.

Prices for energy-related goods rose 5.9 percent annually in February, but well below the 11.7 percent surge a month ago. Prices of consumer goods gained 15.4 percent, and those of capital goods climbed 11.4 percent.

Excluding energy-related products, producer price inflation in February was 11.2 percent.

Monthly, producer prices dropped 1.0 percent in February versus a 5.1 percent fall seen in the preceding month.

Data also showed that import prices climbed 12.2 percent yearly, and the export price index was 11.8 percent higher.

