Grammy Museum Announces 'The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit'

The Grammy Museum has announced a traveling exhibit lauding the work and legacy of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and explores the mysteries behind the making of great music.

The newly expanded "The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit" launches at the Grammy Museum on April 26 and will run through September 4.

Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibition examines the songwriter's creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters — all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or Special Award recipients — and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

The exhibit is curated by Jasen Emmons, the Grammy Museum's Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, and Kelsey Goelz, the Grammy Museum's Associate Curator.

Originally launched at CUNY Graduate Center in New York last summer, the newly expanded exhibit opening in Los Angeles includes several new, never-before-seen artifacts representing the careers of songwriters such as Tom Petty, Allee Willis, Nile Rodgers, and many more.

It also includes interactive content where visitors will be able to explore a sprawling database of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees and choose between several "song spotlights" to hear renowned songwriters explain the origins of a song.

Highlights from the exhibit include an exhibit film featuring songwriters Jimmy Jam, Toby Keith, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Carole Bayer Sager, and Diane Warren, sharing insights about their creative process; A songwriting interactive featuring Toby Keith, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, and Don Schlitz, each dissecting one of their hit songs; A piano owned by George Gershwin; Handwritten lyrics and other songwriting artifacts representing the creative work of inductees Desmond Child, Hal David, Steve Dorff, Lamont Dozier, Will Jennings, Holly Knight, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Henry Mancini, John Mellencamp, Alan Menken, Cole Porter, Taylor Swift and others.

(Photo: Grammy Museum)

