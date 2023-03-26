Japan Producer Price Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release February figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 1.5 percent on year, easing from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

China will see February numbers for industrial profits; in January, profits were up 0.8 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were down 30.2 percent on year and exports slumped an annual 36.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.4 billion.

