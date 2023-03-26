Japan Producer Prices Climb 1.8% On Year In February

Producer prices in Japan were up 1.8 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent and was up from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent - also topping expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, producer prices gained 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on month and rising 1.5 percent on year in January.

Economic News

