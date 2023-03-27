Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday see February figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to rise 0.4 percent on month, slowing from 1.9 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.