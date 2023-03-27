More Storms Feared After Mississippi Tornado Leaves 26 Dead

Mississippi governor has warned of more severe weather in the state after tornadoes left 26 people dead last week.

"What we've seen, much like the storm that occurred Friday night, is in the 24-36 hours that are leading up to this afternoon, it appears that the risks seem to be getting worse and worse, not better," Governor Tate Reeves said at a news conference in the western town of Rolling Fork Sunday.

"And when you stand here and see this, what feels like a beautiful weather day in Mississippi, please be aware and please know: if you are south of I-55 in Mississippi today there are significant risks. We are prepared," he told reporters.

Severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, the deadliest in Mississippi in more than a decade, tore through the state on Friday and Saturday.

The "violent" category tornados uprooted trees and power lines, and overturned trucks.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Mississippi and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the affected areas.

The President's disaster declaration makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey.

Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Biden appointed John F. Boyle of FEMA to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App, the White House said.

Business News