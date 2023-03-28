Cryptos Drop Amidst CFTC Action Against Binance

Cryptocurrencies dropped more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours amidst regulatory action on crypto giant Binance. In a fresh regulatory salvo on Monday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao with wilful evasion of federal law and operating an illegal digital asset derivatives exchange.

Overall market capitalization is currently at $1.13 trillion, versus $1.16 trillion a day earlier.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday announced the filing of a civil enforcement action charging Changpeng Zhao and three entities that operate the Binance platform with numerous violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations. The complaint also charges Samuel Lim, Binance's former chief compliance officer, with aiding and abetting Binance's violations. The agency has sought disgorgement, civil monetary penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, and a permanent injunction against further violations of the CEA and CFTC regulations.

According to the CFTC complaint, Binance has offered and executed commodity derivatives transactions to and for U.S. persons from July 2019 through the present. The CFTC has further alleged that Binance's compliance program has been ineffective and, at Zhao's direction, Binance has instructed its employees and customers to circumvent compliance controls in order to maximize corporate profits.

The complaint filed by CFTC in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, states that Binance operated a facility for the trading of futures, options, swaps, and leveraged retail commodity transactions involving digital assets that are commodities including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and litecoin (LTC) for persons in the United States. The classification assumes significance amidst the SEC Chief's stated stance that all cryptocurrencies excluding Bitcoin were securities.

Binance meanwhile responded to the CFTC complaint stating that it contained an incomplete recitation of facts. 4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native cryptocurrency of the Binance ecosystem shed 5 percent overnight and 7.7 percent in the past week amidst the regulatory developments.

Bitcoin has shed 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours and 4.4 percent in the past week to trade at $26,972.66. The lead cryptocurrency is however holding on to gains of more than 62 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Ethereum also declined 1 percent overnight and 3.4 percent in the past 7 days to trade at $1,736.53. Ether has gained more than 45 percent in 2023.

6th ranked XRP (XRP) withstood the bearish sentiment to rise more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours, buoyed by the CFTC classifying several cryptocurrencies as commodity in its lawsuit against Binance.

84th ranked Flare (FLR) added close to 20 percent in the past 24 hours. 70th ranked GMX (GMX) followed with an 8 percent uptick.

71st ranked Mina (MINA) dropped 8.7 percent overnight whereas 38th ranked Arbitrum (ARB) shed 7 percent. The ARB cryptocurrency has shed 90 percent in the past week.

