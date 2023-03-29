New Zealand Building Permit Data Due On Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release February figures for building consents, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, permits were down 1.5 percent on month.

New Zealand also will see March results for the confidence index from ANZ Bank; in February, the index score was -43.3.

Economic News

