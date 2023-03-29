logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
asian mixed 29mar23 lt

Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note as rising Treasury yields offset easing concerns over the banking sector.

Chinese shares fluctuated before ending slightly lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.16 percent to 3,240.06.

Hong Kong markets led regional gains after Alibaba Group announced a major restructuring. While shares of the e-commerce giant jumped 12.2 percent, the benchmark Hang Seng index hit over three-week higher before settling 2.06 percent higher at 20,192.40.

Alibaba unveiled plans to split its business into six separate units, each with their own leadership and scope for public listing.

Tencent Holdings and Baidu Inc ended up 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Japanese shares closed sharply higher near three-week highs, aided by over 6 percent jump in heavyweight Softbank Group Corp, which owns a 13.5 percent stake in Alibaba.

The Nikkei average climbed 1.33 percent to 27,883.78, marking its highest level since March 10 and the biggest single-day gain since March 22. The broader Topix index settled 1.46 percent higher at 1,995.48.

Oil explorers Japan Petroleum and Inpex Corp rose 2-3 percent as oil extended gains for a third consecutive session on industry data showing a big draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Fujitec soared 7.3 percent after its new board voted to oust Chairman Takakazu Uchiyama, in another win for activist shareholder Oasis Management.

Seoul stocks rose for a second consecutive session, led by auto and battery makers. The Kospi average gained 0.37 percent to finish at 2,443.92.

Australian markets ended slightly higher after data showed inflation slowed to an eight-month low in February and retail sales rose only modestly in the month, strengthening investor hopes for a pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia in its policy meeting next week.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23 percent, to 7,050.30 as firmer commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.23 percent higher at 7,236.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.29 percent to 11,736.75.

Sky Network Television dropped 1.2 percent after announcing job cuts amid a broader restructuring.

U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's lackluster session lower as tech stocks came under selling pressure for a second day running, taking cues from rising bond yields.

Banks also fell as three top regulators favored more stringent rules for banks with more than $100 billion in assets.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent, the Dow slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
UBS Rehires Sergio Ermotti As Its CEO To Oversee Credit Suisse Merger
UBS Group AG has called back its former Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss banking giant amid the new challenges and priorities it faces following its planned acquisition of troubled domestic rival Credit Suisse Group AG. Following the news, UBS shares were gaining more than 2 percent in Swiss trading as well as in pre-market activity on the NYSE.
Jarman's Midwest Cleaning Recalls Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution
Canton, South Dakota-based Jarman's Midwest Cleaning Systems, Inc. is recalling certain hand sanitizer non-sterile solution due to the presence of methanol, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall includes all lots of Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution and Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution
Chipotle To Pay $240K To Workers After Closing Maine Store That Tried To Unionize
Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to the former employees of its store in Augusta, Maine that was closed last year allegedly after the workers tried to unionize. Chipotle United said that after seven months, it has reached a settlement with Chipotle in the lawsuit against them regarding the illegal closure of the store and retaliation against union members by refusing them work...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap