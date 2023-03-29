Denmark Retail Sales Fall 0.3%

Danish retail sales declined in February amid lower demand for clothing, food, and groceries, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 1.3 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in January.

Sales of food and other groceries decreased 1.5 percent monthly in February.

Clothing sales registered a negative growth of 2.0 percent, while those of other consumables rose 1.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 4.3 percent in February, following a 6.0 percent fall in the previous month.

During the December to February period, retail sales declined 6.2 percent annually and contracted 0.8 percent from the previous three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.