Ithaca Energy FY22 Pre-tax Profit Surges, Cuts FY23 Production View; Stock Down

Ithaca Energy Plc (ITH.L), a British oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a surge in earnings for 2022, amidst a rise in revenue, improved production efficiency as well as higher commodity prices. Meanwhile, the company trimmed production forecast for fiscal 2023.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2022, the Aberdeen-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax income of $2.240 billion, higher than $763.139 million of 2021.

Post-tax earnings were at $1.031 billion or 102.2 cents per share, versus last year's $425.989 million or 42.3 cents per share.

Adjusted income was at $462.8 million or 46 cents per share, compared with $415.5 million or 41.3 cents per share a year ago.

Profit from operations before tax and net finance costs stood at $2.443 billion as against $1.013 billion of previous year.

Excluding items, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and exploration expense or Adjusted EBITDAX rose to $1.916 billion from $1.035 billion a year ago.

Revenue improved to $2.598 billion from $1.428 billion of 2021, mainly driven by acquisitions made during the year which contributed an additional $552 million of revenue.

For 2022, the Group registered production of 71.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or kboe/d, higher than previous year's 56.5 kboe/d, with a balanced split between liquids 66 percent and gas 34 percent.

Increased production was delivered from new field equity production from acquisitions including from the MonArb area fields, from February 2022, and from Jade, Elgin Franklin, Mariner, and Schiehallion fields, from July 2022.

For full year 2023, the company has revised down its production guidance to 68-74 kboe/d from previously estimated 72-80 kboe/d, reflecting lower first-quarter volumes, non-operated portfolio delivery, and the impact of the energy profit levy to capital programs.

For 2023, Ithaca now expects net capital expenditure of $400 million - $460 million as against its previous guidance of $450 million - $550 million.

In London, Ithaca Energy shares were trading at 150.50 pence, down 2.7 percent.

