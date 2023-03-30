Austria's Producer Price Inflation At 17-Month Low

Austria's producer price inflation moderated further in February to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, mainly due to a slowdown in energy costs, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 11.8 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 14.2 percent increase in January. Further, this was the weakest rate of growth since September 2021.

Energy prices alone surged 28.5 percent annually in February, though the pace of increase eased notably from 36.6 percent in the prior month.

The price index for intermediate goods registered an increase of 4.9 percent, and those for consumer goods and capital goods went up by 7.3 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.9 percent from January, when they rose by 3.3 percent.

