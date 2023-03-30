South Korea Business Confidence Rises In March - BoK

Business sentiment in South Korea improved slightly in March after falling in the previous month, results of the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.

The Business Survey Index on conditions in the manufacturing sector rose to 70.0 in March, up from 63.0 in February.

Also, the outlook for the following months gained to 69.0 from 66.0 in February.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for March was 74, up 1 points from the previous month. The measure for the outlook for the following month also rose by a point to 75.

The Economic Sentiment Index, which combines the business morale index and the consumer confidence index, for March was 91.5, down 0.1 points from February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.