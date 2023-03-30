Dutch Producer Confidence At 7-month High

Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands improved marginally in March, reaching at 7-month high, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 4.0 in March from 3.7 in February. Morale improved for the fifth month in a row.

Goods producers were less negative about stocks of finished products and more positive about the expected activity. Their view on orders books were unchanged.

Among industries, entrepreneurs in the electrical engineering, machinery and transport equipment industries were the most positive in February.

Economic News

