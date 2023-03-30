Japan Industrial Output Climbs 4.5% On Month In February

Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent following the 5.3 percent contraction in January.

On a yearly basis, industrial production slipped 0.6 percent after sinking 3.1 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it has weakened.

According to its forecast, industrial production is expected to rise 2.3 percent on month in March and 4.4 percent in April.

Economic News

