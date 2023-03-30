Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.6% In February

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was well above expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.34, also missing forecasts for 1.36 and down from 1.35 in the previous month.

The participation rate was 62.1 percent, down from 62.2 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.