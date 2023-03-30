Tokyo Overall Inflation Rises 3.3% On Year In March

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 3.3 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 3.4 percent in February.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 3.2 percent.

That was above expectations for 3.1 percent and down from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

