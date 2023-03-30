Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.3% In February

Private sector credit was up 0.3 percent on month in February, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - shy of expectations for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit rose 7.6 percent.

Housing credit was up 0.3 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year, while personal credit was flat on month and rose 0.3 percent on year and credit added 0.4 percent on month and 11.9 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.1 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.