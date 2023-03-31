Eurozone Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged

The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, figures from Eurostat showed on Friday.

The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent in February, the same as in January. In the same period last year, the rate was 6.8 percent.

The rate for January was revised down from 6.7 percent. Economists had forecast the unemployment to remain unchanged at 6.7 percent in February.

Data showed that the number of people out of work decreased by 59,000 from the previous month to 11.142 million in February. Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 257,000.

The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25 held steady at 14.4 percent in February.

The overall unemployment rate in the EU27 dropped slightly to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent in January.

