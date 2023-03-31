Italy Inflation Eases To 7.7%, Lowest In 10 Months

Italy's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in March to the lowest level in ten months amid falling energy prices, preliminary figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 7.7 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 9.1 percent rise in February. Economists had forecast inflation to slow to 8.2 percent.

Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since May 2022, when prices had risen 6.8 percent.

Prices for regulated energy fell more sharply by 20.4 percent annually in March versus a 16.4 percent decline a month ago.

The annual price growth for non-regulated energy goods eased considerably to 18.9 percent from 40.8 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation accelerated slightly to 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent, led by upward price movements in unprocessed food, tobacco, and services.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in March, while they were expected to remain flat.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, moderated to 8.2 percent in March from 9.8 percent in the previous month. It was forecast to ease to 8.9 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.8 percent in March, slower than the 1.4 percent increase expected by economists.

