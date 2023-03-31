French Producer Price Inflation Slows To 15.7%

France's producer price inflation eased further in February, though it remained strong overall amid higher prices of extractive industry products, energy, and water, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

Industrial producer price inflation in the home market dropped to 15.7 percent in February from 17.6 percent in January.

The prices of extractive industry products, energy and water alone grew 27.6 percent annually in February, but slightly slower than the 28.8 percent surge in the prior month.

At the same time, the prices of refined petroleum products decelerated markedly to 2.9 percent from 23.2 percent.

Producer prices in the foreign market grew 6.0 percent annually in February, and total producer price inflation moderated to 13.0 percent from 14.5 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, domestic producer prices dropped 0.9 percent in February, reversing a 2.5 percent rise in the previous month.

