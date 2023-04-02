Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour, Working On Final Studio Album

Multi-Platinum rock band Candlebox have announced the dates for their farewell tour, called "The Long Goodbye Tour"

The band also shared details for their 30th anniversary celebration and revealed they are working on their final studio album.

The farewell tour, which is set to kick off on June 10, will run through September 23 and feature a career retrospective of the band's extensive eight studio album catalogue.

The farewell tour dates, alongside the band's support dates with 3 Doors Down on their "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour," will hit amphitheaters in major across the U.S.

Candlebox will also be performing one-night only with legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, May 5, at Frank Brown Park in Panama City, Florida.

The band, which now features Kevin Martin, Brian Quinn, Adam Kury, Island Styles, and BJ Kerwin, also said they are working on their final studio album with Don Miggs and plan to release it later this year via Round Hill Records.

Candlebox Farewell Tour dates:

May 05 - Panama City, FL @ Frank Brown Park**

Jun. 10 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

Jun. 11 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

Jun. 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion*

Jun. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River*

Jun. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Jun. 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Outdoors

Jun. 21 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery @ Freedom Hill*

Jun. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Jun. 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino (Outdoors)*

Jun. 24 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*

Jun. 25 - Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

Jun. 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Jun. 29 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Jun. 30 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Amphitheater*

Jul. 01 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheater*

Jul. 05 - Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival*

Jul. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Jul. 07 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center*

Jul. 08 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino*

Jul. 09 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Jul. 13 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Casino*

Jul. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Jul. 15 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair*

Jul. 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl at the Palms Casino*

Jul. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater*

Jul. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater*

Jul. 21 - Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone Bannock Casino*

Jul. 23 - Great Falls, MT @ Centene Stadium*

Jul. 25 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore*

Jul. 27 - Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater*

Jul. 28 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Aug. 02 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Aug. 03 - Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

Aug. 04 - Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena*

Aug. 05 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

Aug. 06 - Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park

Aug. 09 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater*

Aug. 11 - Southhaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater*

Aug. 12 - Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair*

Aug. 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ Wharf Amphitheater*

Aug. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*

Aug. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank at Chastain*

Aug. 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square*

Aug. 25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Aug. 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

Aug. 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Aug. 30 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheater*

Sep. 01 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Ballpark*

Sep. 02 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Union Amphitheater*

Sep. 06 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater*

Sep. 07 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino

Sep. 08 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena*

Sep. 09 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater*

Sep. 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place*

Sep. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Florida Credit Union Amphitheater*

Sep. 16 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Amphitheater*

Sep. 20 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

Sep. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory*

Sep. 23 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center*

* Supporting 3 DOORS DOWN on "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour"

** With LYNYRD SKYNYRD

