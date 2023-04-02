Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 'We're All Going On A Summer Holiday' Tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a 23-date "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" tour produced by Live Nation.

Commencing on June 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the tour includes stops at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Beacon Theatre in NYC.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open all of the coast-to-coast dates. Charlie Sexton will play as special guest.

The "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" dates will follow two headlining appearances at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, three nights at the Sydney Opera House and a show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

In May, Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve will return to the concert hall stage together for the first time in twenty years, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Further dates are planned for later in the year and will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" tour are on sale now.

"We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" Tour Dates:

Wed Jun 07 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Jun 09 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sat Jun 10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun Jun 11 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino Reno

Tue Jun 13 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

Wed Jun 14 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

Fri Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sat Jun 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sun Jun 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Jun 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Wed Jun 21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Fri Jun 23 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Sat Jun 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

Sun Jun 25 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Wed Jun 28 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood*

Sun Jul 02 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Wed Jul 05 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jul 08 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

Sun Jul 09 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

Wed Jul 12 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Fri Jul 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

