Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 'We're All Going On A Summer Holiday' Tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a 23-date "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" tour produced by Live Nation.
Commencing on June 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the tour includes stops at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Beacon Theatre in NYC.
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open all of the coast-to-coast dates. Charlie Sexton will play as special guest.
The "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" dates will follow two headlining appearances at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, three nights at the Sydney Opera House and a show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.
In May, Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve will return to the concert hall stage together for the first time in twenty years, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Further dates are planned for later in the year and will be announced shortly.
Tickets for the "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" tour are on sale now.
"We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" Tour Dates:
Wed Jun 07 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri Jun 09 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sat Jun 10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sun Jun 11 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino Reno
Tue Jun 13 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre
Wed Jun 14 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre
Fri Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Sat Jun 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Sun Jun 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Jun 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Wed Jun 21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Fri Jun 23 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
Sat Jun 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*
Sun Jun 25 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
Wed Jun 28 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood*
Sun Jul 02 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Wed Jul 05 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Jul 08 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
Sun Jul 09 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
Wed Jul 12 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Fri Jul 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
(Photo: Mark Seliger)
