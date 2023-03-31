Portugal Inflation Eases As Energy Prices Fall 4.4%

Portugal's consumer prices rose at a slower rate in March amid a fall in costs for energy products, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 7.4 percent in March from 8.2 percent in the previous month.

The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, moderated slightly to 7.0 percent in March from 7.2 percent in February.

Energy prices showed an annual decline of 4.4 percent versus a 1.9 percent rise a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.7 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent growth in the previous month.

EU harmonized inflation slowed to 8.0 percent from 8.6 percent in February.

The final data is set to be published by the statistical office on April 13.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.